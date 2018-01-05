House Fire Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Woman Who Lived Alone

(Photo: File/Thinkstock)

Lynchburg, SC (WLTX) - An 84-year-old woman is dead from injuries sustained in a house fire early Friday morning.

Lee County Fire Chief Mike Bedenbaugh says crews were dispatched to a home on Tolson Road in Lynchburg just after midnight. When they arrived, the home was fully involved in flames.

Bedenbaugh says the woman used a wheelchair. She lived alone.

Fire officials found space heaters inside her home, but have not determined if that's what started the fire.

The investigation into the death continues.

