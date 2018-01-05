WLTX
Close
Closings Alert 33 closing alerts
Close

House Fire Claims Life of 84-Year-Old Woman Who Lived Alone

wltx 11:38 AM. EST January 05, 2018

Lynchburg, SC (WLTX) - An 84-year-old woman is dead from injuries sustained in a house fire early Friday morning.

Lee County Fire Chief Mike Bedenbaugh says crews were dispatched to a home on Tolson Road in Lynchburg just after midnight. When they arrived, the home was fully involved in flames.

Bedenbaugh says the woman used a wheelchair. She lived alone. 

Fire officials found space heaters inside her home, but have not determined if that's what started the fire. 

The investigation into the death continues. 

 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories