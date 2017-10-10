House Fire Turns Into Columbia Murder Investigation

38-year-old Kenneth Gleaten is accused of murder (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An early morning house fire on Crestmore Drive in Columbia turned into a murder investigation.

"I been here for 22 years," said Crestmore Drive resident Patricia Brown said.

In 22 years on Crestmore Drive, Brown says she never expected to wake up to an explosion.

"We were in our bed sleep and all of a sudden we heard a loud boom," Brown said.

That boom got the attention of most of the neighborhood, according to Brown.

"All the lights went off, we all got up," Brown said. "Everybody jumped outside because we didn't know where it was coming from or what happened."

They ran out to find a house on fire.

"It was blazing back there," Brown. "It was blazing."

After the flames were out, the Richland County Sheriff's Department was called in.

"After they extinguished the fire they found a female body inside," said Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Wilson says deputies immediately started questioning people of interest. Hours later, they arrested 38-year-old Kenneth Gleaten for murder.

Deputies say the victim, 39-year-old Amanda Peele had been a former acquaintance.

Brown says the whole situation is surreal.

"It was scary," Brown said. "It was real scary."

Gleaten may be given additional charges. He was transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

