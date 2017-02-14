House Pension Bill Heads to Full Committee

Peggy Boykin, of PEBA, and Michael Hitchcock, of the Investment Commission, sit in at the subcommittee meeting discussing the pension system. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- A bill to fix the state's underfunded pension system could move to the floor by the end of this week.



House lawmakers passed a comprehensive pension bill onto the full Ways and Means committee, which will take up the bill on Thursday.

The bipartisan bill would increase the worker contribution rate from 8.66 percent to 9 percent, capping it off there starting in July 2017.

The employer contribution rates, what the state pays, would increase by two percent this year, and one percent each year following that.



It would go from the 11.56 percent now to 13.56 percent in July. By 2023, the employer contribution would nearly double at 18.56 percent.

As it relates to the other contributor to the retirement system, investments will be expected to meet a lower rate of return. That rate is currently at 7.5 percent, but it will go down to 7.25 percent with the likelihood that it will reduce to 7 percent in a couple of years.

The actual expected rate of return is 4 percent over the next five years.

On this schedule, the state would be out of negative interest payments by 2022 and would have put $3.2 billion into the system.

The Senate has a companion bill that has similar language to the House's version.

The Police Officer Retirement System (PORS) has different rates. Police officers would go from contributing 9.24 percent to 9.75 percent. Employer's rates would increase from 14.24 percent to 16.24 percent.

The second part of reforming the pension system is likely to also take place this year. This second phase could change the system for future state workers by defining contribution packages and changing benefits.

