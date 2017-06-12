Housecleaner Accused of Stealing $40,000 in Jewelry, Headphones

Elizabeth Gati (Photo: RC Detention Center)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a woman who they say stole $40,000 in jewelry and electronics while cleaning a home.

Elizabeth Gati, 47, is charged with grand larceny.

Officers say on June 5, they were notified of a theft from a home in Blythewood. Officers say a diamond necklace, diamond bracelet, and several Bluetooth headphones were stolen from the victim’s bedroom.

Investigators say they determined Gati stole the items while cleaning the victim’s home. Gati is self-employed with TLC Cleaning, and cleans houses throughout the Midlands.

Investigators are currently looking into additional thefts that may have occurred, and more charges could be coming.

© 2017 WLTX-TV