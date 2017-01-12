Housing Authority to Build New Apartments on West Avenue

The West Avenue Apartments will soon be demolished, making room for new affordable housing in Columbia. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Housing Authority is planning on building brand new apartments this year. However, before they can move people in, they have to tear down buildings that have been vacant for years.

"We just want them down,” says Lena Jenkins, who lives near the apartments.

Broken glass, blighted buildings and vacant hallways make up what used to be the West Avenue Apartments.

Back on Christmas of 2012, the building was condemned and residents were moved, leaving an unsightly property for neighbors.

"We were right here when they condemned it and they didn't have any heat in there and there was a lot of problems going on with the tenants in there," says Jenkins.



"Now it's time for them to do something with the buildings,” says Lessie Lewis, who lives across from the complex. “Either refurbish them or tear them down."

"What we're going to be doing is, the apartments that are behind me, we're going to be tearing those down in the next 45 days and start building the new Lorick Place,” says Nancy Stoudenmire, director of human resources and planning with the Columbia Housing Authority

The new apartments are expected to house 100 two and three-bedroom units.

"We opened up our waiting list in July of 2016,” says Stoudenmire. “We accepted 32,000 applications in 27 hours. The majority of those were two and three bedroom units. So, that's what the housing authority is trying to do. How can we find more affordable two and three bedroom units in Richland County, and this is one of the ways we are going to do it."

Stoudenmire says they are focusing on helping out the working class.

"When the rent is $800 or $900 for a two-bedroom unit, it's really difficult,” says Stoudenmire. “So, if we can rent a unit for $650 or $700, that's what a lot of people are looking for."

It will cost $350,000 to demolish the property and another $2 million to build new housing.

Construction is expected to be completed over the next 18 months. People who are already on the waiting list for housing will have the opportunity to move in the new Lorick Place.

