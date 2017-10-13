How Caregivers Can Reclaim Their Life

Dave Nassaney and his wife (Photo: Dave Nassaney)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- When taking care of a loved one, it is important to also take care of yourself.

The National Association of Caregiving says 65.7 million adults in the U.S. are unpaid caregivers, including Henry Wrinkler, Dwayne Johnson, Hillary Clinton and Queen Latifah.

Best-selling author Dave Nassaney says there are three mistakes caregivers must avoid:

Not putting your needs first Not asking for help Allowing guilt to influence your decisions

There are some steps you can take to reclaim your life

Dave's CARE formula for Caregivers:

C ommunicate with friends

ommunicate with friends A sk for help

sk for help R est

est Eat

Dave has been his paralyzed wife's caregiver for 21 years. You can find Dave's best-selling book on Amazon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV