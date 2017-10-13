WLTX
Close

How Caregivers Can Reclaim Their Life

Dave Nassaney talks about the importance of taking care of yourself when you care for someone else.

Shelby Heary, wltx 7:27 AM. EDT October 13, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- When taking care of a loved one, it is important to also take care of yourself. 

The National Association of Caregiving says 65.7 million adults in the U.S. are unpaid caregivers, including Henry Wrinkler, Dwayne Johnson, Hillary Clinton and Queen Latifah.

Best-selling author Dave Nassaney says there are three mistakes caregivers must avoid:

  1. Not putting your needs first
  2. Not asking for help
  3. Allowing guilt to influence your decisions

There are some steps you can take to reclaim your life

Dave's CARE formula for Caregivers:

  • Communicate with friends
  • Ask for help
  • Rest
  • Eat

Dave has been his paralyzed wife's caregiver for 21 years. You can find Dave's best-selling book on Amazon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories