How Caregivers Can Reclaim Their Life

The National Association of Caregiving says 65.7 million adults in the U.S. are unpaid caregivers, including Henry Wrinkler, Dwayne Johnson, Hillary Clinton and Queen Latifah.
Best-selling author Dave Nassaney says there are three mistakes caregivers must avoid:
- Not putting your needs first
- Not asking for help
- Allowing guilt to influence your decisions
There are some steps you can take to reclaim your life
Dave's CARE formula for Caregivers:
- Communicate with friends
- Ask for help
- Rest
- Eat
Dave has been his paralyzed wife's caregiver for 21 years. You can find Dave's best-selling book on Amazon.
