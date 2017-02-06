How SCDOT Maintenance Workers Handle Road Defects

SCDOT explains maintenance process (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News19 is on your side reporting on the conditions of our roads and how its damaging cars around the midlands. On Monday, we spoke to SCDOT about how road defects are handled.

"The DOT is responsible for 42,000 miles of roadway," said Tony Magwood, the resident engineer at SCDOT

Magwood says keeping those roads in shape isn't easy.

"To try to look at 42,000 miles of road everyday, is not a reasonable thought," Magwood said.

Magwood says the DOT's 2000 maintenance workers monitor roads and bridges, but can't be everywhere at once.

"The public is going to be our first line of defense for letting us know when there's a defect or something going on," Magwood said.

Magwood says, when a road defect is reported they try to get to it immediately.

"Most likely in the first 24 hours they've either been secured or repaired," Magwood said.

Magwood says they also survey the entire route and surrounding area of where the defect was reported.

"You have to evaluate and make the most economical repairs in the time from that you do have based on the availability of funding," Magwood said.

(© 2017 WLTX)