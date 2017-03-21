The proposed federal budget would do away with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) From the sculpture on the street, to buildings, to the clothes on your back, art is all around us. But with the proposed federal budget cuts in this area, our world might be a little less beautiful. Under President Trump's proposed federal budget 80 programs would lose federal funding while the President aims to boost the military and national security and aid to veterans. The Environmental Protection Agency would be cut by 31%, the State Department 29%, Department of Agriculture 21% and the Labor Department 21%. Nineteen agencies would lose federal funding including the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the National Endowment for Humanities (NEH) and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CBT).

Ken May is the executive director for the South Carolina Arts Commission, the state agency that might be crippled if the White House budget proposal is approved. He tells News 19, "Our agency would stand to lose $700,000-800,000 a year, which is a significant contribution to our annual budget. Our operating budget this year is in the neighborhood of about $5,000,000 so it's significant. Its not the hugest portion of it, but it's a very critical part of it because we use that money to pay for basic operations of the agency."

With regards the arts, the the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting are three of the 19 agencies that would no longer exist. May says, "If your intention is to balance the federal budget you are looking in the wrong place if you are going to cut NEA . It is 4/1000 of 1% of the federal budget."

The NEA gives money in the form of grants sometimes directly to an artistic endeavor and sometimes its funneled through state agencies. In South Carolina, the SC Arts commission is the state agency that funnels those grants for artistic endeavors, like the Nickelodeon Theater for Indie Grits, the Columbia Art Museum for the preservation and transportation of art exhibits and Spoleto in Charleston. May says, "Most of the money that comes to us from the state legislature is earmarked grant money. It comes to us and goes right out the door in grants."

Andy Smith with the Nickelodeon Theater says they could still operate, but some of the programs they offer might suffer. He tells News 19, "What we would see is a real reduction in the money we are able to give back out into the community to support our filmmakers and artists."

Lee Snelgrove is the the executive director of One Columbia Arts and History, a non-profit that operates on behalf of the city promoting artistic endeavors in Columbia. He says, "So funding for the arts or humanities that go through the SC Arts Commission or the SC Humanities Commission would mean that are sub granted out in much smaller forms and it would have a much larger impact on those organizations that would get them for a book fair, or for a small program that they conduct once a year or maybe a one-of program. And we wouldn't have that any more and therefore, a lot of the programming would be impacted."

For more than 50 years the NEA has worked to ensure that everyone has access to the arts. So Smith Says its the rural areas that might suffer most. he says, "These state agencies go out and whether it's Barnwell County or Williamsburg County or out into the more rural parts of our state and provide that really critical support for those communities."

May says education endeavors would suffer as well. He says, "We also fund a lot of schools. NEA was a very early significant partner in our Arts in Basic Curriculum Project, which is really one of our flagship programs and it really ensures that children all over the state get a high quality arts education which according to the profile of the South Carolina graduate is part of what every child has to have, before they graduate from high school in the state."

The impact would not only be in quality of life, but there is an economic impact as well. May says the latest study, even though it was in 2010, proves that federal dollars are good investment on tax payer dollars. He says, "The economic impact was $9.2 billion a year and that's the conservative estimate of the impact to the economy. About 78,000 jobs in the state. So that's a significant portion of our state's GDP its about 3-4 % that is directly related to creative activity. So it makes a lot of sense to have a public agency that pays attention to that."



Congress did not change much in the 2016 election and is still controlled by Republicans who have in the recent past, supported the arts. May says the fight to keep NEA, NEH and CPB is a winnable fight. Smith agrees saying, "I want to believe that our elected officials here in South Carolina are listening and recognize how important it is to cities like Columbia but also the rural areas of the state. I've reached out to our elected officials to let them know what I think about this just to make sure that they understand that this might be something that people inside the Beltway might get all worked up about , but us here on main street in Columbia, South Carolina, we understand the important role that arts and culture play in who we are."



Again the budget released last week is a proposed budget. Congress still has to argue it out and approve a final budget.

