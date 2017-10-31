How to Avoid Halloween Hair Nightmares

Stylists from Great Clips share tips to avoid Halloween hair nightmares

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The day after Halloween can be a nightmare for parents. In addition to stomach aches from too much candy, trick-or-treaters can wake up with hair troubles.

Nightmare #1: Gum and candy in the hair.

Misty Barnes from Great Clips says there are several types of solvents to help break a wad of gum's sticky grip from a child's hair. You might also want to try peanut butter or olive oil, which are probably in your kitchen cupboard. If you'd prefer not to use a food product, anything silicone-based also will work. Whatever you use, apply it to the area where the gum is attached to the hair and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. This will allow the oils to break through the sticky surface. Working small sections at a time, comb through the gum. Little by little, the gum will release from the hair.

Nightmare #2: Unforgiving snarls and rat's nests

It may be tempting to reach for the scissors, but if your child has large knots, it's best to reach for leave-in conditioner. Barnes says you should apply conditioner to the knot, then gently comb the hair working from the bottom up. To prevent snarls from happening in the first place, invest in a leave-in conditioner to apply to your hair on a daily basis or every time the hair is shampooed. Daily conditioning and combing the hair immediately after conditioning will help to keep knots away.

Also, long hair can be braided in a simple three-strand plait at night to keep the hair from knotting.

Nightmare #3: Your child cut his or her own hair

You may be raising a budding hair stylist, but these first results aren't exactly worthy of capturing in school pictures. If your child cuts his or her hair, Dakota Hanharan from Great Clips says to reach for some strong hold gel. Gel is an easy was to brush back the hair and hide the cut hair for school. After school, you can then head to the stylist to get the hair fixed.

