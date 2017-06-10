How to Get Free Lunch for Children This Summer

End Child Hunger SC kicks off statewide Summer Feeding Program (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Summer may mean fun in the sun for some, but for others, it means losing food for their children.

That is why End Child Hunger SC and the South Carolina Department of Education kicked off the statewide USDA Summer Feeding Program on Saturday at Edventure in Columbia.

Families can go to select locations all over the state and get a free lunch for kids 18-years-old and under. Anyone, regardless of their family's financial situation, can participate.

"One of the larger parts of our program is to understand that families are, some of them, experiencing some financial need," said Ron Jones, Director of Health and Nutrition at the South Carolina Department of Education, "and when school ends, those two or two and a half meals that they were getting, they're no longer getting. So the pressure to provide for those children is immense, and hopefully through this program we can relieve that pressure. We don't want any children to go to bed hungry."

Locations may provide breakfast, lunch or snacks. To find your nearest meal service location, you can call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).

There will be a free day pass given to children who attend the meal service at Edventure. Their hours are Monday - Friday, 11 AM to 2PM.

© 2017 WLTX-TV