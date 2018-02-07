A nurse holds the hands of a person suffering from Alzheimer's disease (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) An estimated 5.5 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer;s according to the Alzheimer's Association. An estimated 5.3 million are age 65 and older and about 200,000 individuals under age of 64 have younger-onset Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia,

There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease but there are things that family members and caregivers can do such as keeping things simple, keeping a daily routine and reassuring the person with the disease that they are safe.

For more information on Alzheimer's visit https://www.alz.org/sc/ or call the 24 hour Alzheimer's Association hotline at 1-800-272-3900

© 2018 WLTX-TV