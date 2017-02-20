How To Incorporate Essentail Oils Into Your Wellness

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Ruth Rackley is a mother of two who lives out in the country in Newberry County.

After the birth of her two girls, Rackley began to pay attention to the chemicals that were in the things she used to clean her home. She didn't want to keep using chemicals, she wanted something that didn't sound so toxic. She turned to essential oils.

After she was able to do that, she realized that she wasn't the only mom who was worried about these kind of things.

That's how Rackley got into essential oils. She has made it her mission to try and make oils, which can seem intimidating, how to mange and use them and share that with other moms and those that want less chemicals in their lives.

She now not only uses them in her home but has also incorporated them into her families wellness program and has found them to be helpful for her family.

When Rackley isn't chasing her kids around the farm or chasing rainbows you can find her blogging at http://www.byoilydesign.com. You can also reach her there if you have questions or want to know more about essential oils.

(© 2017 WLTX)