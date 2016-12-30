How to Recycle Your Old TV

How to recycle old televisions (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It is the law in South Carolina that electronics like old televisions cannot be mixed in with household trash or landfill. A lot of donation centers are not taking them either.

Richard Chesley, a manager in the state recycling office at the Department of Health and Environmental Control says the best option is e-cycling, or recycling your electronics.

"You need to drop it off, there's generally no pickup of those electronics," Chesley says, "so please don't put it in your herby curby, your roll cart that is, or put it along side the curb thinking it's going to be picked up. That's not how it's handled. You'll probably get a note saying you need to take it back and make the proper arrangements to have it recycled."