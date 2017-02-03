How to Report If Your Car Gets Damaged on SC Roads

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you drive on South Carolina roads, you know how rough they can be--so rough, in fact, they can cause damage.

We reported on the problem again this week, and we were flooded with responses from viewers about the damages they've gotten to their vehicles over the years.

We are on your side with where you can report if you have damage to your vehicle.

South Carolina Department of Transportation:

Toll-free customer service line. 855-467-2368

Columbia: 803-737-2314. A customer service agent will take the report.

Richland County:

Ombudsman's office

One-Call Response Center: 803-929-6000

Address:

2020 Hampton Street

Room 3061

Post Office Box 192

Columbia, SC 29202

Office Hours:

Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: ombudsman@rcgov.us

Website: Richland County Ombudsman's Office

Lexington County

Public Works Office (For County-maintained roads)

440 Ball Park Road

Lexington, SC 29072

Phone: (803) 785-8201

Email: publicworks@lex-co.com

Website: Lexington County Public Works

Calhoun County

Public Works

102 Courthouse Drive

Courthouse Annex Suite 108

St. Matthews SC

Phone: 1-803-874-2435

Website: Calhoun County Public Works

Orangeburg County

Public Services

Phone: (803) 533-6164

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday: 8:30am - 5:00pm

Website: Orangeburg County Public Works

Clarendon County

Public Works Dept.

Phone: 803-435-4597

194 Walker St., P.O. Box 486, Manning, SC 29102

E-mail: publicworks@clarendoncountygov.org

Website: Clarendon County Public Works

Sumter County

Public Works Office

1289 N Main St

Sumter, SC 29150

Phone: 803-436-2241

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 7:30 - 4:30

Website: Sumter County Public Works

Lee County

Public Works Office:

Phone: 803- 459 -6383

If it's a paved road, people should contact:

Department of Transportation in Bishopville

Phone: (803)-484-6236

Kershaw County

Public works:

Phone: (803) 425-7191

Website: Kershaw County Public Works

Fairfield County

Public Works

2067 US Hwy 321 Bypass North

P.O. Drawer 60

Winnsboro, SC 29180

Phone: (803) 635-5209

Email: public.works@Fairfield.sc.gov

Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8AM-4:PM

Website: Fairfield County Public Works

Newberry County

Public Works

540 Public Works Drive

Newberry, SC 29108

Phone: (803)-321-2180

Saluda County

Roads & Bridges Dept.

111 Law Enforcement Drive

Saluda, South Carolina 29138

Phone No: (864) 445-2106 or (864) 445-0243

OR CALL

Saluda SCDOT Saluda Office: 864-445-2586

