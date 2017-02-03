How to Report If Your Car Gets Damaged on SC Roads

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you drive on South Carolina roads, you know how rough they can be--so rough, in fact, they can cause damage.
We reported on the problem again this week, and we were flooded with responses from viewers about the damages they've gotten to their vehicles over the years.
We are on your side with where you can report if you have damage to your vehicle.
South Carolina Department of Transportation:
Toll-free customer service line. 855-467-2368
Columbia: 803-737-2314. A customer service agent will take the report.
Richland County:
Ombudsman's office
One-Call Response Center: 803-929-6000
Address:
2020 Hampton Street
Room 3061
Post Office Box 192
Columbia, SC 29202
Office Hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: ombudsman@rcgov.us
Website: Richland County Ombudsman's Office
Lexington County
Public Works Office (For County-maintained roads)
440 Ball Park Road
Lexington, SC 29072
Phone: (803) 785-8201
Email: publicworks@lex-co.com
Website: Lexington County Public Works
Calhoun County
Public Works
102 Courthouse Drive
Courthouse Annex Suite 108
St. Matthews SC
Phone: 1-803-874-2435
Website: Calhoun County Public Works
Orangeburg County
Public Services
Phone: (803) 533-6164
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday: 8:30am - 5:00pm
Website: Orangeburg County Public Works
Clarendon County
Public Works Dept.
Phone: 803-435-4597
194 Walker St., P.O. Box 486, Manning, SC 29102
E-mail: publicworks@clarendoncountygov.org
Website: Clarendon County Public Works
Sumter County
Public Works Office
1289 N Main St
Sumter, SC 29150
Phone: 803-436-2241
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 7:30 - 4:30
Website: Sumter County Public Works
Lee County
Public Works Office:
Phone: 803- 459 -6383
If it's a paved road, people should contact:
Department of Transportation in Bishopville
Phone: (803)-484-6236
Kershaw County
Public works:
Phone: (803) 425-7191
Website: Kershaw County Public Works
Fairfield County
Public Works
2067 US Hwy 321 Bypass North
P.O. Drawer 60
Winnsboro, SC 29180
Phone: (803) 635-5209
Email: public.works@Fairfield.sc.gov
Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8AM-4:PM
Website: Fairfield County Public Works
Newberry County
Public Works
540 Public Works Drive
Newberry, SC 29108
Phone: (803)-321-2180
Saluda County
Roads & Bridges Dept.
111 Law Enforcement Drive
Saluda, South Carolina 29138
Phone No: (864) 445-2106 or (864) 445-0243
OR CALL
Saluda SCDOT Saluda Office: 864-445-2586
