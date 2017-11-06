How To Travel On A Dime This Holiday Season

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Believe it or not, the holiday season is a just a few weeks away. People are already booking flights and making travel plans as they prepare to spend time with family. Thankfully, we don't have to break the budget to see our loved ones.

Here are some ways to travel on a budget this holiday season:

Look for Flights Early - If you haven't started hunting by now, you've missed the best deals of the season. You can still check out sites like Skiplagged and Hopper to find the best time to grab a flight to your destination Fly on Christmas and New Year's Eve - If you have flexibility, consider traveling on holidays. Less traffic in the airport and on the roads. You'll also save money on flights. Travel Light - Checked bags are getting expensive these days. A carry-on bag and snacks will go a long way. Travel Early Or Late - You're going to find the best-priced flights on the earliest and latest planes leaving the airport. If you can fly out on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, you'll see even more savings for you and the family.

For more information about Know Money, Inc., please contact Steven M. Hughes, CFEI

© 2017 WLTX-TV