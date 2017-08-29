Proposed Fix for Malfunction Junction Dropped After People Complain

Congestion builds on Malfunction Junction. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation's had dropped one of its proposed plans to ease congestion around Columbia's notorious "Malfunction Junction" after it got a bad reception from some residents.

The Carolina Crossroads project is working to improve traffic around the area where I-20, 26 and 126 intersect. The area is know for its traffic backups and occasional accidents that make things even worse.

According to a letter from SCDOT's deputy secretary for engineering to State Senator Nikki Setzler, SCDOT has eliminated the East-West Connector options, which proposed a new interchange and freeway connector through Quail Hollow and Rivers Edge. In the letter, SCDOT's Leland Colvin said the proposed fix received 'significant negative comment' at and following an October 2016 public meeting.

The letter goes on to say Carolina Crossroads project team will present 'two reasonable alternatives' at a public information meeting on September 19. Information on these alternatives will be available to the public online starting September 5, according to the letter.

In addition to significant pushback from residents, SCDOT says the cost of the eliminated option was high compared to other, and it would have affected 236 homes. "Anytime there may be a potential property impact, we look to minimize that as best we can and we always work with homeowners," said program manager Brian Klauk.

The scratched proposal is just one of 49 solutions proposed by SCDOT to address the 14-mile undertaking that includes 12 interchanges from Broad River Road to Colonial Life Boulevard. The 49 alternatives to fix the congestion have been categorized by cost and impact to people's property and the environment on the Carolina Crossroads website.

