How You Can Help Palmetto Place Kids Feel Cozy and Warm this Winter

The renovations allow Palmetto Place to accomodate more children, and keep sibling groups together. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Through the last 40 years Palmetto Place Children's Shelter has served more than 7,000 children and with the new million dollar renovations to their house in Columbia, they can serve more. News 19 got a tour of the newly renovated home that kept the original charm while creating a safe homey place for the children who stay there.

As you walk up the staircase, it creaks with age, even though it is newly sanded stained and painted. Executive Director, Erin Hall tells News 19, "This is the orgiinal wood staircase from the late 1800's. We kept the squeak on purpose."

Most of the renovation was complete with a purpose. The squeak in that old staircase shows the age of the Shelter, but the renovations also show the love there. Hall says they tried to preserve as much of the old feeling of the house as they could. She says, "The woodworker was given some of the old pieces of the house so that he could perfectly recreate that feel and you can tell by the high ceilings and the crown molding, it still really is an old home, but it feels brand new."

Those brand new renovations help them create home for more kids in need of a safe place. Before the renovation Hall says, "We were able to serve a maximum of 20 kids in the old house and now we are able to serve about 40 to 50 kids in the two houses."

More space also means more flexibility. Hall says, "It also gives us the flexability to keep sibling groups together. If there are kids with a specific need where they need their own room we can now do that."



The open floor plan allows for multiple activities under the watchful eyes of the house mothers. Hall says, "In the afternoon, there is kids doing homework and kids reading books, somebody getting a snack and staff spending time wtih them and catching up on the day and that is home. "> .

House mother, Beverly Sumter, says now that the renovations are finished, the home just needs some finishing touches. She says, "We need beds, mattresses, bedding, comforter sets, household products to make it feel more like home for them."

Hall says, "Every kid who comes here is just like any kid in your home. Its my kids, its your kid, its the kid next door. You take off the layers of abuse, poverty and neglect and our kids just want to be like every other kid and I think thats one of the special things about this house and about Palmetto Place is that our kids do get to be just like any other kid."

They began raising funds for the project in 2015 and 2016 was the year for construction. Now Palmetto Place needs the community's help to make if feel more like home. If you would like to donate, just click on this link: http://palmettoplaceshelter.org/volunteers/housewarming-flyer/

