How You Can Stay On Top of the Equifax Breach

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - More than 143 million Americans may have had their information hacked according to the credit monitoring company Equifax.

The company said unauthorized users accessed files between May and July of this year. Names, social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver's license numbers and some credit card numbers were accessed.

News 19 wants you to be able to stay on top of this breach and protect yourself as much as possible. Our Chuck Ringwalt shows you the steps on how to do so.

