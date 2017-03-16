HuHot Mongolian Grill in Harbison Closes

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The HuHot Mongolian Grill in Columbia is now closed for good.

The restaurant posted on its website that the Harbison location, which is along the Bower Parkway right beside the Regal Columbiana Grande movie theater, would no longer exist.

The company did not give a reason why they shut down. "We appreciate your loyalty," they wrote to their customers.

They had been there at that location for nearly five years.

The company now has just one other location in South Carolina, up in Greenville.

