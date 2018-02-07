A human trafficking survivor is speaking out in favor of a bill that could potentially filter cell phone use. It's called the "Human Trafficking Prevention act or the "Digital Blinder Rack" act.

The bill was introduced in the House last year, but has been sitting in the judiciary committee ever since.



"We're giving the next generation a choice," says Jessica Neely, a human trafficking survivor.

The bill will require retailers to automatically filter pornography and sex trafficking sites on phones and computers.

"Less than 17 percent of parents filter pornography on technology as we know it," says Neely. "So, with the Human Trafficking Prevention act, this makes the retailer the ones who filter pornography. It's a choice that the family gets to make as a joint effort on if they want to allow this form of exploitation into their house."

Neely and former prosecutor Chris Sevier say people 18 and older can pay a fee to the retailers like Apple and Google to remove the filter.



"Taking prostitution hubs and putting them behind a digital blinder rack, it will do more to impact the demand of human trafficking by just making it more inconvenient to access that content," says Sevier.

Representative Mike Burn is a primary sponsor of the bill and says departments in his district of Greenville are fighting sex trafficking through technology daily.



"Once you get into that realm, it becomes addictive as I said earlier and one thing leads to another and it's a stair step progression that can lead to all of these phases and it's not good for our young folks," says Rep. Burns, R-Greenville.

They hope the bill can help prevent the growing issue of human sex trafficking in the state. More than 30 states are working to pass similar legislation.



