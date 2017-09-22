WLTX
Human Trafficking Task Force Launches New Website

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, which is chaired by the State Attorney General's Office, as launched a new website to provide one central hub for South Carolinians.

The website offers an opportunity to learn about human trafficking....and for victims and survivors to connect with support services. 

The website also includes the number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline. 

The Attorney General's office says the new website will help raise awareness about the problem and help victims and survivors of this horrible crime. 

National Human Trafficking Hotline: (1-888-373-7888) 

Human Trafficking Website: http://humantrafficking.scag.gov/

 

