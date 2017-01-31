Hundreds Attend Rally in Opposition to Refugee Executive Order

Protestors hold signs in opposition to the recent executive order suspending refugee programs in the United States. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An executive order, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday continues to see push back around the nation.

The Executive Order: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terroist Entry in the United States creates tougher screening standards for all immigration programs and suspends the refugee admissions program for 120 days.

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered at the Statehouse to oppose the order that is having a direct effect on immigrants and refugees from seven countries. Those include Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.



"We want to raise our voices to our elected leaders so that they actually reverse these policies,” says David Matos, president of the Carolina Peace Resource Center. “We have a system of checks and balances and we think the president has gone too far."

Matos organized the rally where hundreds of people from all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds came out to support.



"This is the most American thing to do when you don't agree with a policy,” says Lani Siddique. “That's to come out and speak out."



"We were invited to come here,” says Shahnaz Alvi.

Alvi is a physician and immigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 1975. She says her experience was completely different from what immigrants are experiencing now.



"We were given the green card within 15 minutes,” says Alvi. “At JFK we were given the green card. We never felt like we were different from other people."

Her experience is different from that of USC PhD student Morteza Malaki.



"I am Iranian and my visa is single entry so I can't go home and visit my family,” says Malaki. “I was hoping that my family could come and visit me, but with this new law they cannot."

All that Malaki and other immigrants can go do now is wait and see what happens after the 120 day temporary suspension.

