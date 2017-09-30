Hundreds Donate Supplies For Puerto Rico at La Isla Bonita

Volunteers pack a shipping truck full of donations to send to family and friends in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Droves of cars packed with diapers, food, batteries and other supplies were unloaded at La Isla Bonita Restaurante Saturday.

Dozens of volunteers were busy unloading the cars, separating items and loading it on to trucks. The donations will eventually be sent to Puerto Rico.

"I have family down there in Puerto Rico as we speak and the main priority now is trying to get them stateside," Corporal Raul Ortiz with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.

Ortiz and other deputies directed traffic while the South Carolina Hispanic Leadership Council organized the drop off zone.

"I have a lot of family in Puerto Rico and I want them to be safe and I want to take care of them," Madison Artemus said.

Artemus was one of many volunteers carrying cases of water bottles and other donations.

"It's amazing seeing everybody coming together and supporting Puerto Rico and knowing that people care even if they're not from Puerto Rico. It's really amazing and it fills my heart," she said.

