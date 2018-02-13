Hundreds Gather in Opposition of Offshore Drilling

Hundreds gathered on the State House steps to speak out against offshore drilling. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Hundreds of people gathered at the State House to speak out against offshore drilling on the coast.

The Trump Administration announced a plan that would open up much of the U.S. coastline to seismic testing, which is the exploration of oil deposits underwater.

However, members of the Coastal Conservation League say that those against the mechanical process should let their voices be heard.

"This is not something that we want and our coastal communities have spoken up and we're ready to rally and organize again in opposition," says Caitie Forde-Smith, communications director for the Coastal Conservation League.

The organization bussed people up from the coast just for the Tuesday event, where lawmakers including congressman and former Gov. Mark Sanford spoke out against offshore drilling.

"Is there anything more unique than the view at sunrise from Otter Island, or Morgan Island, there in St. Helena sound, than on the coast of South Carolina?" asked Sanford. "No!"

Keeping the tourism industry alive and saving natural resources on the coastline are what many are arguing for, that includes members of the Gullah Geechee Nation.

"We are subsistant fishing families, so you are talking about the cultural heritage of the Gullah Geechee people being destroyed by oil," says Queen Quet of the Gulla Geechee Nation. "The only oil we like is when we're frying fish in it. We don't want it on the land, so let's keep it under ground where God kept it."

The goal for the rally was to let people know they can be the driving force behind preserving the coastline.

"I believe t hat and our hope is that raising our voice against offshore drilling, that we can beat back this threat from the Federal government," says Forde-Smith.

The Coastal Conservation League also met with federal officials from the Trump Administration on Wednesday during a forum.

This was the first and only time that they will be hearing public comment on offshore drilling in South Carolina.



