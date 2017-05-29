Hundreds in Pelion Honor Fallen Heroes

Folks across the Midlands want to make sure our fallen heroes are never forgotten. (Photo: WLTX)

Pelion, SC (WLTX) – Folks across the Midlands want to make sure our fallen heroes are never forgotten.

The Pelion Ruritan Club hosted a special ceremony to honor the men and women who died for our freedom.

“They paid the ultimate price for the freedom we have,” CMSgt. Retired Tim Treaster ith the Pelion Ruritan explained. “I’ve been in places where you couldn’t gather like this, where children couldn’t play, where the freedoms we have are nonexistent."

More than 350 people took part in Monday’s ceremony.

It featured the SC Patriot Guard Riders, Soldiers of Faith, Pelion High School Band and Pelion JROTC presented the colors and raised a new flag.

"Those who paid the ultimate price so that we can have those freedoms," Treaster said passionately. "That’s why it’s important to honor them and remember them for what they have made possible for us.”

The Pelion Ruritan Club hosted the event at their Veterans’ memorial on Highway 178 next to the Old Town Hall building.

The organization built a monument to honor veterans back in 2015 and added more engraved pavers last year. The names of 310 fallen servicemen are engraved on the monument's floor.

