Hundreds of Gamecock Fans Fly Out to Phoenix

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hundreds of USC fans crowded the Columbia Metropolitan Airport this morning headed for Phoenix.

"I love the gamecocks, they're my team," said 10- year-old Beckham Morris.



You could say Morris is a fan, but that wouldn't quite cover it.



"[I'm a] real real real real real real real big fan," Morris said, wearing Carolina clothes and Carolina colored braces.



"Real big" fans like Morris began lining up at the airport early Friday morning cheer on the men's basketball team as they take on Gonzaga. Over 400 fans packed three planes to capacity.



"Gamecock nation's got some of the best fans out there and we travel pretty well," said Chris Seigler, a fan.

Seigler is even traveling with a cast on his foot.



"I messed up some ligament and tendons, but it'll be alright," Seigler shrugged.



The fans agreed, they had to represent.



"The more fans you have, the better it is," said Allen Seigler, Chris' father.



Fans also say that this is an opportunity no one wanted to miss.



"It's the first time we've ever been, may be the last time we ever go so it was a good idea to get on out there and see it," said Roger Moore.



"It was something I knew that I definitely needed to come to because I knew this was something that was great for the state and the university also," said Kevin Covington.



"I never thought they'd go this far and they've just been playing so good and they come together as a team," said USC fan Steve Poulin.



"I wish I could hop to Dallas and Phoenix but that's too hard, USC fan Bill Morgan laughed.



The fans say there's only one way they want to come back.



"We hope to bring back a winner," Moore said. "That'd be nice."



