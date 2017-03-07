Hundreds of Nonprofit Leaders Meet In Columbia

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Over 700 nonprofit leaders met in Columbia Tuesday for the largest nonprofit conference in South Carolina.

"I love what I do. There is no better job than to train and teach," Crystal Campbell said.



Campbell works for First Steps in Dorchester County, a local nonprofit that helps children learn how to read.



"(I) Got big dreams, big ideas and I went to another session a few minutes ago because the young lady won an award and the competitive side of me says, 'Okay. We need to be applying for this award. I am going to win an award because we are going to make a difference in the lives of our people,'" she said. "I was new to the world. I am new to the world of nonprofits. I am new to the world of nonprofit, so I want to make sure I'm doing the right thing and that I'm making and impact."

"Being wholehearted, putting your whole heart into what you do because that inspires you to do more and that's what these people do every day," Madeleine McGee said.

McGee is the President of Together SC. She organized the event around what she believes these attendees need to know.

"The ability to balance a budget, to hire good people, to design effective programs, to raise money, to engage, to communicate, all of that is necessary if you're going to teach that child to read," she said.



They admit it's difficult. Alexis Pipkins came from Lee County.



"It is tough, but it is also an excellent opportunity, so I see the toughness and the challenges as potential opportunities," he said.



Because it's all in an effort to achieve their shared goal.



"(To) Help and change the lives of people in South Carolina," said Campbell.

