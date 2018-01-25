Hundreds of Water Line Breaks Throughout Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The city of Columbia says they've verified close to 300 water line breaks so far this month.

"The pipe itself, the ground around the pipe, the great flocculation of temperature, it causes a little bit of movement and a little bit of movement can cause a high stress on our pipes that can actually cause the breaks," Director of Utilities Joey Jaco said.

John McLean lives along South Ott Road in Columbia. Two weeks ago a water line break shot up in front of his house.

Jaco said fixes should take two to three days, but temperature continues to play a factor when trying to lay asphalt and the number of repairs have crews backed. He said many are working seven days a week. Meanwhile, McLean said although construction is a minor inconvenience he's enjoying how quiet the area has become since the street was blocked off for repairs.

"People normally fly up and down here. It's crazy," he said.

If you need to contact Columbia Water you can call 803-545-3300.

