Hundreds Take Care of Business at Columbia Conference

Professionals head to the Salute to Small Business Conference in Columbia, (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hundreds of professionals looked to make their mark at the Salute to Small Business Conference in Columbia Wednesday.

Singing his way through the Columbia Convention Center with his cowboy hat in hand was Byron Bush.

"You know I always like to wear the hat, something that you are remembered by," Bush said.



He networked his way throughout, along with the hundreds of other professionals, speed dating their way and hoping to make a lasting impression.

The event focused on smaller companies like JCC General Contractors out of Greenville looking to do business with big players like SCANA, Boeing and BMW.

James Jordon is with JCC and says he's received a lot of advice.



"Our mentor has been down this road that were trying to get to now," Jordon said.



Tina Young traveled from Maryland and specializes in growing small businesses.



"Make an impact with the person you're speaking with as well as connecting with that person as well," she said. "You want to be polished. Your materials, what you are presenting; you want them to be professional. You want them to be accurate. You want to make sure that you are presenting the image of a big business, but in a small business package."

In the end Byron said for him it's all about doing your best and chasing your dreams.



"It really comes down to what you want. Whatever it is that you want, it is attainable as long as you set a goal and have plans to get there," he said.

