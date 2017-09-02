Hurricane Irma Expected to Strengthen

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen Sunday as it continues to move generally to the west.

Hurricane Irma had sustained winds at 110 mph with gusts up to 130 late Saturday night. The storm was moving towards the west at 14 mph. The storm was over 1000 miles east of the Leeward Islands

The Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen Sunday into a Category 3 storm, but it is no immediate threat to land. There are currently no watches or warnings in effect.

Hurricane Irma is currently a small-size hurricane. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of circulation and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into Irma Sunday. The information they gather will give us a better idea of the track of the storm.

© 2017 WLTX-TV