Hurricane Jose Meanders in the Atlantic

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Hurricane Jose will continue to weaken as it meanders northeast of the Bahamas, but could strengthen later.

Hurricane Jose was located 360 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph with gusts up to 120 mph. It was moving north at 12 mph as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Jose is expected to slowly complete a loop over the next several days. The storm will cross its own wake in a few days. There may be some strengthening by the end of the weekend as the system moves towards the north.

(Photo: maxuser)

Currently, global forecast models keep the storm near the Eastern Seaboard through Tuesday. This storm may have to be watched closely as it moves towards the New England states.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

© 2017 WLTX-TV