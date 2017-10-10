Hurricane Matthew: One Year Later in Nichols

Billy and Janice Floyd are the most recent Nichols residents that received their keys to their new home.

Nichols, SC (WLTX) -- It's been one year since Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina. One of the hardest hit towns was Nichols in Marion County.

Back in October 2016, more than a foot of rain was dumped in Marion County, and the town of Nichols continues to recover.

"Progress was slow at first, but it's definitely picked up," said Rita Pratte, the SBP Disaster Recovery Advisor for Nichols.

According to Pratte, there were around 260 homes in the town before Hurricane Matthew hit, and 365 days later, more than 50 percent are back home.

"I think it's really momentous for the people of Nichols, the people that have been here, the people that are from here. One person signifies that recovery is happening. It's ongoing. It's not stagnant," said Pratte.

Billy and Janice Floyd are the most recent Nichols residents that received their keys to their new home.

"I feel good, I feel great," said Billy Floyd.

The Nichols Recovery Fund has rebuilt 18 homes within the last year. There are currently five homes under construction.

© 2017 WLTX-TV