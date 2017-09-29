Hurricane Victims Brought to Columbia for Treatment

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hurricane Victims from the Virgin Islands arrived in Columbia Friday night for treatment here in the U.S. mainland.

A military transport plane landed at Columbia Metropolitan Airport around 9 p.m.

The aircraft was carrying 14 passengers. Eight of them will stay here: five of those were patients, while three were people who were accompanying them.

The other six went on to Atlanta.

U.S. Customs officials processed the patients at the airport, which helped speed up the process.

More patients are expected to be brought to the United States and South Carolina over the next several weeks.

