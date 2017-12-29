(Photo: WLTX)

WINNSBORO, SC (WLTX) - A Fairfield County husband and wife are dead after a suspected domestic violence shooting, according to Fairfield County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a home in the 2200 block of SC Highway 200 near Winnsboro at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Charles “Chuck” Gaddy Jr., 48, was found dead, at the scene, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies. His wife, Jane Porter Gaddy, 51, who was shot multiple times, was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, deputies say.

"We are continuing to work with SLED and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office to determine the circumstances leading up to this incident,” says Fairfield County sheriff Will Montgomery.

On Thursday, Montgomery said he believed shooting to be a domestic violence incident.

In a statement, Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said:

“Domestic Violence is a serious problem in our nation, state, and even here at home in Fairfield County. This is a terrible tragedy that has affected many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those involved in this incident. This investigation is still on-going and we are working closely with the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office to determine the circumstances and events that led to this senseless act."

