Husband, Wife Who Died in Murder-Suicide in Richland County Identified

Richland deputies are investigating a possible murder suicide.

wltx 1:05 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the husband and wife who died in a murder-suicide in the northeast part of the county.

Gary Watts says 47-year-old Sarah Marie Alexander died after she was shot by her husband, 50-year-old Christopher Columbus Alexander. 

The husband died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. 

Richland County deputies say on Thursday night, they responded to a call of shots fired a home on Patterdale Road. That's near the town of Blythewood. 

Deputies found the couple's bodies inside. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

