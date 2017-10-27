Husband, Wife Who Died in Murder-Suicide in Richland County Identified

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the husband and wife who died in a murder-suicide in the northeast part of the county.

Gary Watts says 47-year-old Sarah Marie Alexander died after she was shot by her husband, 50-year-old Christopher Columbus Alexander.

The husband died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Richland County deputies say on Thursday night, they responded to a call of shots fired a home on Patterdale Road. That's near the town of Blythewood.

Deputies found the couple's bodies inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

© 2017 WLTX-TV