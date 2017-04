(Photo: Whitney Jacobs)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - A stretch of Interstate 26 in Newberry County is shut down in one direction as officers are responding to a collision in that area.

The crash is in the eastbound lanes near Exit 74, which is the Highway 34 exit.

All lanes at that location are blocked. It's not clear what led up the accident.

