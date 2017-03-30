I-26 Weekend Closure in Lexington County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) closed the bridge on Leaphart Road that crosses Interstate 26 near mile marker 110 on March 24, 2017. The closure was necessary because a vehicle struck the bridge on March 24, 2017. SCDOT inspectors discovered significant structural damage that poses a threat to motorists on the bridge as well as I-26. This is the fourth hit by an illegal, oversized load the year, and this bridge has taken over a dozen known hits since 2015. A replacement bridge for Leaphart Road is currently under construction and scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. SCDOT and the contractor are currently studying all options to expedite the completion of the new bridge. SCDOT is actively reviewing the detour route and the impacts of the increased traffic. Traffic signal timings will be evaluated and staff stands ready to make adjustments. SCDOT apologizes for having to implement this closure prior to the completion of the new bridge. Ensuring the safety of the motoring public remains our top priority. Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes and to expect traffic congestion. SCDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. (Photo by Rob Thompson/SCDOT) (Photo: Rob Thompson)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Interstate 26 between US 1 and US 378 will be closed this weekend for repairs.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the road on April 1 beginning at 10 PM and last 12 hours, and reopen on April 2 at 10 AM.

The closure is designed to expedite the removal of the Leaphart Road Bridge. This bridge suffered significant structural damage on Friday, March 24th. The bridge was struck by a truck hauling an illegal, oversized load. This hit is the fourth one sustained by the structure in 2017. Further the Leaphart Road overpass has taken over a dozen known hits since 2015. SCDOT’s bridge inspectors reviewed the bridge immediately following the latest hit on March 24. The decision was made at that time to permanently close to traffic. Additional inspections and review by SCDOT’s top bridge engineer recommended an accelerated removal of the damaged structure.

State Highway Engineer Leland Colvin said, “SCDOT is implementing this aggressive approach to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Additional hits on this bridge could pose a threat to motorists on I-26.”

Colvin added, “The closure time frame was selected because of lower overnight traffic volumes and to have minimal impact on traffic.” SCDOT will advise motorists of the pending closure on its existing variable message signs, 511 traveler information system, and social media.

SCDOT has coordinated with the State Transport Police for increased patrol of this section of interstate to identify illegal, oversized loads.

Motorists seeking additional information or guidance during the closure can call SCDOT’s Customer Service Center which will be staffed from 9 p.m. on Saturday until 12 noon on Sunday. The Customer Service Center may be reached toll free at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368) The local number in Columbia is 803-737-2314.

