I-26E Slow-Moving After Crash

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Emergency crews have cleared Interstate 26 Eastbound after an early morning crash.

The crash happened between St. Andrews Road and Interstate 20 near the 107B exit just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency vehicles cleared the scene around 7:15 a.m. and all lanes are now open.

You should still expect major traffic delays from Lake Murray Blvd to St. Andrews Road. Continue to use caution or detour if possible.

According to a tweet from the Irmo Fire District, there are injures and entrapment.

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

News19 has a team at the scene. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online as we get more information.

© 2017 WLTX-TV