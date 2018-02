(Photo: SCDOT)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Part of Interstate 77 in Columbia is blocked Friday afternoon due to a multi-car crash.

The Columbia Fire Department says the collision is at mile marker six, which is near Shop Road. All northbound lanes are closed, and one sountbound lane is impacted.

Officials say one person is injured.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

