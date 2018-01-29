Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lucky Detty Jr. said his addiction cost him everything.

"My addiction to opiates cost me my first marriage. It cost me a job. It cost me my house. It cost me my bank account. It cost me custody of my daughter."

"I slipped and fell. I herniated a disk between L4 and L5 in my lower back and was prescribed large amounts of prescription medication and really liked it. It made me feel like Superman," he said.

Detty was spending hundreds of dollars a day, increasing his dosage and chasing a high that he would never catch.

"It's this elusive thing that you think exists, but you never find it again. I never got high again. I just felt normal," he said.

Detty said his addiction stopped with pills. He never used intravenous drugs and never overdosed, but knows many who did.

"Last year there was not a single county in the state that EMS did not give Narcan or Naloxone to a patient," Arnold Alier said.

Arnold Alier is the Division Director of EMS for the Department of Health and Environmental Control. For the last two years he's been training first responders to give the nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses.

"We're experiencing the same problem that North Carolina and Georgia and West Virginia and some of the other surrounding states are having," Alier said.

616 people died of opioid overdoses in 2016 throughout our state. The most deaths occurred in Horry county with 101, Charleston county with 65 and Greenville county with 53. Narcan was given 2181 times in those counties alone.

Meanwhile, April 24th will mark seven years free of any drinks or drugs for Detty, but it's not luck that's kept him sober.

"I could easily be a drug addict again. I know that. I could easily be searching through your medicine cabinet, but I make the next right decision today," Detty said.

Detty said he's mended many of the relationships that were once broken. He found God and has dedicated his life to helping others fighting addiction.

"Today I am the director of Reconciliation Ministries. We help them find healing and restoration to themselves, to God and to others," he said.

Narcan is also sold in many pharmacy chains throughout the country and many times insurance covers most of the cost.

© 2018 WLTX-TV