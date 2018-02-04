"I Don't Plan To Get On A Train Again," A Couple's Harrowing Tale of the Amtrak Crash

Walter Johnson of NC had minor injuries in the Cayce Amtrak crash (Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) Pine Ridge Middle school served as the staging area for passengers on the Amtrak train that collided with a stationary CSX train.

Here passengers could get out of the elements and try to process what they had just been through.

One couple, husband and wife Gloria and Walter Johnson feel lucky to be alive and shared the harrowing morning they had been through.

"I thought it was the end of my life. That's the way I felt, " said Gloria Johnson, "What I remember is flying through the aisle. It was very dramatic. Very dramatic," confirmed by her husband Walter. The couple are from Angier, North Carolina and the couple boarded the train together in Raleigh.

They were almost asleep when they were violently woken up.

"I flew down the aisle and I tried to stop myself by grabbing another seat, and that whole seat came out of the floor," said Mr. Johnson

"Things started flying around, people screaming and everything, very traumatic," his wife said from the backseat of a car.

They didn't know that the Amtrak train they were riding in had struck another train for several hours. They could only see the damage around them when they got off the train.

"You saw people laying around on the ground bleeding. People couldn't walk. People were holding babies," according to Mr. Johnson.

The Johnsons feel they were lucky, the crash left them with only minor injuries.

"I hope I can forget it. I don't plan to get on a train again, "said Mrs. Johnson

Mr, Johnson added, "You know your life flashes in front of you."

© 2018 WLTX-TV