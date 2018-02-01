"I hope it's not scary," A Look Inside Mobile Flu Clinic

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With hospitals being filled with people seeking treatment, Palmetto Health Richland has added a new unit that they use in emergency situations.

Since the beginning of flu season to the end of last week, there's been over two-thousand cases of the flu in Richland County.

Thousands have come to hospitals in Richland County and it's getting overwhelming.

Dr. Steve Shelton is the medical director for emergency preparedness at Palmetto Health Richland.

"It's backing up our healthcare system. The hospital is full of patients. That starts to back up in the emergency department as well as backing up in the recovery room," said Shelton.

Last year at this time, there were 13 related flu deaths. Fast-forward to this year and the number of flu deaths has increased six times to 84.

Shelton says they've had to break out something they've never had to use before.

"It's called a blue med tent. Three additional of these around the state are to be used if we need a surge for some reason,” explained Shelton.

The new unit placed in the parking lot is meant to help create more space for patients so that they can serve more people. The mobile clinic will be used for those who are being discharged from the hospital.

"All the same safety measures. All the same staff that's taking care of them. It's just a different location and allows us to take the bed upstairs that they were discharged from and get it ready for that next patient to come in more efficiently," said Shelton.

While looking at this tent may seem like something out of a movie, Dr. Shelton says you have nothing to be afraid if you need to be treated at the hospital.

"I hope it's not scary. I hope they recognize that the healthcare system is here to support them, that we're ready to expand, and move beyond what our normal capacity is or our normal functioning is to make sure they get the quality of care that they would expect," explained Shelton.

At the moment, the new mobile unit is holding six patients at a time but they say can increase that number if necessary.

