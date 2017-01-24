Columbia 9-1-1 center responds to family (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia grandmother says she calls 9-1-1 but no one was there to answer the call. Now, the 911 center is responding to what they say happened.

"Why wasn't someone there to answer the call," Tonya Rush, a Columbia resident asked.

Rush says she just wants answers after her one-year-old grandson Carson began seizing and claims 9-1-1 did not pick up to help.

"I'm reaching out to you guys to answer the phone first of all, and then coach me, guide me, tell me what to do," Rush said.

We called the Columbia Richland 9-1-1 Center multiple times since Monday morning asking for an explanation, and finally got one.

"We did receive a total of four calls from Ms. Rush," said Kimberly Gathers, director of the Columbia Richland 9-1-1 call center.

"On the first call before we got a chance to answer the call, Ms. Rush hung up," Gathers said.

During the first call. the phone rang for 36 seconds. This is all while Carson was seizing.

"Even if you call someone else and you keep getting a ring, you're going to assume they don't have a voicemail and you're going to hang up," said Alexis Rush, Carson's mother.

"Had she remained on the phone, the call would've been answered," Gathers said.

On their second call, the phone was somehow disconnected. That led to the third call, when Rush demanded to know why dispatchers had not answered the phone.

"The lady told me that they simply did not answer the phone because they were changing shifts," Rush said.

Gathers says, the dispatcher who told Rush that "misspoke." We asked Gathers how she could be certain.

"I can say that because I know that the center was not unmanned," Gathers said.

Gathers says the center was fully staffed with 19 people on Sunday and that their shifts are staggered so that the phones are never left unattended.

"I think there were four employees that were relieved at 6 o' clock and four employees came on at 6 o' clock," Gathers said.

Gathers says the other 15 employees stay until 7PM.

"Those 15 don't get up and leave at the same time, so as the new ones come in, they're relieved," Gathers said.

Gathers says they took 67 other calls in the 30 minute time span that the Rush's called, from 6:45PM-7:15PM. She says the average response time for those calls was five seconds. Gathers added that the national average for 9-1-1 response time is 10 seconds. That means it took over seven times longer than their 30 minute average to pick up for Rush and three times the national average. The Rush's say that just doesn't add up.

"I need this not to happen to any other family going forward," Rush said. "They need to change their policies or the way that they do things."

"If we find areas that need to be improved or changed, certainly we will do that," Gathers said.

Gathers says she sympathizes with the family, is very sorry that they had this experience, and does not want this to happen to anyone else. She says when calling 9-1-1 it is important to stay on the line and not hang up the phone until dispatch answers.

