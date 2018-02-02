"I Love Him Like My Own Son", Two Men Arrested in Sumter County Murder

Jarvis Omar Rush (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter man's former employer says she can now sleep at night after two arrests were made in connection to the killing of Jarvis Rush last month, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

"He is a good man. He had no problem with anybody here," said Aree Lapier.

Lapier worked with Rush at the Honey Fried Chicken restaurant in Sumter, and she said he was more than just an employee.

"I love him like my own son," she said.

That's why she was devastated to hear the news that Rush's body was discovered with several gun shot wounds in a grassy lot on East Newberry Street on January 13 at about 10 a.m.

"My heart was broken. I lost someone in my family," said Lapier.

Sumter County deputies call it a senseless killing, offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

"I cannot sleep. I cannot eat too good. I miss him," she said.

The cash reward led to a number of leads for officials, and Sumter deputies announced the arrest of 17-year-old Gerquell Harris and 26-year-old Mario Antwan Lloyd.

“We are certainly glad that we have arrested the men responsible for the senseless killing of Jarvis Rush,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “This was a terrible crime and there is no reason for it to have happened.”

Harris was arrested late Thursday night and charged with conspiracy, accessory to attempted armed robbery and obstruction to justice. Lloyd was arrested Friday morning and charged with conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and murder.

Mario Antwan Lloyd (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Gerquell Harris (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies believe Lloyd was the one to pull the trigger on Rush.

“We are confident that these are the two men responsible,” Dennis said.

The sheriff also praised the community in their efforts to locate the suspects.

“We flooded his neighborhood with reward posters,” he said. “Not one business in the area said no when asked if we could leave a poster at their business. Calls began coming in almost immediately and we chased down each lead until we developed these two men as suspects."

The last couple weeks have been unbearable for Jarvis' family and friends. Now the road to justice can finally begin.

"I can sleep good now. Now I don't have to worry. Jarvis can go to heaven."

Both are awaiting bond hearings at Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX-TV