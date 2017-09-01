"I think it's the root of humanity." - USC Students Helps Houston Victims

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Almost two years ago, South Carolina was devastated by the thousand-year flood. With help from across the country, our state was able to get back on its feet. Now Texas needs our help and the University of South Carolina is stepping up to the plate.

Julia Learmonth is a senior at USC. She just started classes but her home and her family is in Houston and their troubles have just begun.

"It's very nerve racking. All I want to do is leave here and go and help but I can't. It's just been really hard to focus on the class side while I have all this stuff going on the home side as well," said Learmonth.



Houston has been one of the hardest hit areas in Texas. With billions of dollars of damage from the storm that will take years to rebuild, students at USC want to step up to the plate.



Ross Lordo is the student body president. The school is working with the City of Columbia to collect cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to donate to Texas.

Lordo says it's time for the school to step up.



"I think that our students have shown that they know what it feels like and willing to help in any way that they can," explained Lordo.

Ambra Hiott with the service department at the school says students are in it for the long-haul.



"I think it's the root of humanity. We know that the need is going to last for years to come and so the student are talking about how we can do on-going drives, blood drives, partnerships with the Red Cross," said Hiott.



While Learmonth's family continues to clean up after the storm, she know's there's sun right around the corner.



"Return the favor, everyone's here to help each other, and everyone's in it together," said Learmonth.

