'I Was Sure We Were Going to Die' Says Woman Trapped in Tornado

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - People says they had to act fast to avoid injury during Wednesday's apparent tornado that touched down in Newberry County.

The storm struck the area around 3 p.m., with the worst of the damage being near the town of Pomaria.

At one home, the twister ripped the porch of the house. Two young women inside say they heard the wind pick up, and scrambled to get to safety.

"We ran into the hallway and shut all of the doors, and I looked at her and I knew for sure we were going to die or the fire department was going to have to come pick us out," said Rebecca, one of the women.

She says the two huddled together to ride out the storm. She said even though it last a few seconds, it felt like 30 minutes.

"We had some extra hardhats that my dad used for work and we put them on and I went and check out the rooms," she said.

Another home had a concrete and brick wall collapse at their shed. Several other homes sustained damage.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says so far, there were no serious injuries.

