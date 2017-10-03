'I Will Get There,' Midlands Man Says To His Family In Puerto Rico

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Rene Figueroa hasn't heard his mother's or father's voice since Hurricane Maria wiped through Puerto Rico.

His sister relayed their one minute message that told him his parents were alive and that they didn't want to leave the island.

"I made sure to let her know to tell them that no matter what that I'm going to show up," Figueroa said.

Figueroa admitted that he wants them to come stateside, but understands why they want to stay.

"That's his everything," he said about his father. "My mom ain't going to leave him, but you know that's love."

Figueroa plans on leaving for the island sometime next week.

© 2017 WLTX-TV