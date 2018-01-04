Icy Road Conditions Blamed for Fatal Accident on I-20

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Darlington man was killed when his truck slid off an icy highway in Kershaw County Wednesday, according to Kershaw County coroner David West.

Arther Ted Cumbie Jr. of Darlington died as a result of blunt force trauma and massive head injuries after his truck slid off an icy section of I-20 on Wednesday afternoon, according to West.

West says the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on I-20 East, near mile marker 103 in Kershaw County.

According to officials, Cumbie's truck slid off the road into the median and then hit trees on the side of the road. Witnesses say Cumbie was not speeding when his truck started sliding off the road, say West.

West says I-20 was iced over at the time, resulting in the accident. Cumbie was wearing a seat belt, West says.

Cumbie was headed home from work at the Investa Company in Lugoff when the accident occurred.

