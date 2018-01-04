WLTX
Close
Closings Alert 28 closing alerts
Close

Icy Road Leads to Fatal Accident on I-95 in South Carolina

Troopers say a little after 10AM this morning a Chevy Trailblazer traveling north on I-95 near mm105 when the SUV hit a patch of ice, left the road and hit several trees, both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital The passenger died

wltx 7:03 PM. EST January 04, 2018

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - State troopers say the icy conditions on the roads are to blame for a fatal accident on Interstate 95 in Clarendon County.

Investigators say around 10 a.m. Thursday, an SUV was traveling northbound on the road at mile marker 105, which is near Lake Marion. The vehicle hit a patch of ice, spun around in the median, and hit trees. 

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital; however, the passenger later died. 

This is the second known accident-related fatality in the Midlands due to the winter storm. A driver died Wednesday night along I-20 in Kershaw County after encountering ice. 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories