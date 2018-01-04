Icy Road Leads to Fatal Accident on I-95 in South Carolina

(Photo: Associated Press)

Clarendon County, SC (WLTX) - State troopers say the icy conditions on the roads are to blame for a fatal accident on Interstate 95 in Clarendon County.

Investigators say around 10 a.m. Thursday, an SUV was traveling northbound on the road at mile marker 105, which is near Lake Marion. The vehicle hit a patch of ice, spun around in the median, and hit trees.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital; however, the passenger later died.

This is the second known accident-related fatality in the Midlands due to the winter storm. A driver died Wednesday night along I-20 in Kershaw County after encountering ice.

