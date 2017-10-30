'I'll Shoot Your Brains Out': Alleged Threat Made On Snapchat

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a possible threat made to an Irmo Middle school student on social media on Saturday.

Deputies said the mother of the student who received the social media message reported the post to the Sheriff's Department Sunday afternoon.

News 19 spoke with the mother of the child who received the video.

She said her son received the video via the social media app Snapchat. She found out when her son told her.

According to the incident report, the video shows two boys, both holding handguns. One boy was holding the camera, but did not show his face. The other boy pointed the gun at the camera and said, "I'll shoot your brains out."

The boy who received the video told deputies that the video was sent to him directly and also posted on the "story" of the boy who sent it.

In the Snapchat app, a "story" is viewable to any of a user's friends.

The incident report states that the boy told deputies that he and the boy who sent the video got into an argument last year through email and that both sent emails to each other saying that they would "shoot each other's homes up", but he also told deputies that the two do see each other in the school hallways and greet each other in a friendly manner.

There are dozens of apps that your children may be using and some you even use that may contain explicit content and even lead to dangerous situations including Facebook, Netflix, Tinder and 9Gag.

For more information on these and more apps along with what each app does click here. For added security you can always check with your carrier on the services they provide. There are also apps that allow even greater security including "Find My Friends" by Apple which is free on the Apple App Store and others like "Phone Sheriff" and "mSpy" which do charge a fee.

The Sheriff's Department said the case has been assigned to a detective who spoke to the victim and the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to deputies, Lexington-Richland School District 5, Irmo Middle School and the school resource officer have all been brought into the investigation as it continues.

Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson Katrina Goggins said the district had no comment on the matter because of the ongoing investigation, but did tell News 19 that the incident did not happen on school property.

© 2017 WLTX-TV